Pakistan Print 2024-09-04

City police fire tear gas on protesters of Pak-PWD

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2024 06:38am

ISLAMABAD: The city police on Tuesday resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells at the protesting Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak-PWD) employees against the decision of the government to wind up the infrastructure development and maintenance body.

The capital police baton charged and fired tear gas shells at hundreds of Pak-PWD employees that had gathered at Srinagar Highway when they moved toward the National Press Club to stage a sit-in to press the government to fulfill their demands. During the crackdown, the police also took several protesters into their custody and shifted them to police stations.

Workers of PWD from all over Pakistan have arrived at the Sector G-9 Director General (DG)’s Office and have been protesting against the abolishment of their department for the last few days. The government had reportedly decided to abolish the Pak-PWD due to its years-long “poor performance and corruption”.

The PWD employees blocked the Srinagar Highway for several hours against the proposed abolishment of the Pak-PWD. Due to police action and protests, heavy traffic jam was witnessed on the city’s different roads.

Following the crackdown, police encircled the Pak-PWD office and the protesters gathered there dispersed.

Under the rightsizing plan of the government, several departments of various ministries were abolished and in a recent directive, the Ministry of IT and Telecom has been directed to prepare the plan to abolish the National IT Board (NITB). The NITB is responsible for managing the digital services of government offices and departments including the implementation of the e-office programme.

Later, the Pak-PWD employee’s delegation held dialogue with the police and assured the police they would end the protest after the release of their arrested colleagues. However, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations told them several police personnel had been injured during the protest; therefore, they would not release the arrested employees of Pak-PWD. After negotiation, the arrested protesters will be released after completion of legal formalities. Later, all protesters went inside the Pak-PWD office and opened the road for traffic.

