Bugti says efforts afoot to end terrorism in Balochistan

LAHORE: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti said on Sunday that no Baloch had killed any Punjabi but terrorists killed Pakistanis.

Addressing a press conference at a local hotel he said, “Terrorists have no religion, sect or ethnicity and they should be treated as terrorist only.” He said that in Baloch traditions travellers are very important and the Baloch have a lot of respect and esteem for women and children. “No Islamic or even Baloch traditions allow killing innocent human beings in front of women or children. The state is standing with oppressed people and with the family members of all those who lost their dear ones in recent terrorism incidents,” he added.

Balochistan CM said that he was here to assure that no leniency would be shown to terrorists. “In the recent terrorist incidents, BLA had attacked nine places in Balochistan and hit soft targets except one which was paramilitary instalment and three Frontier Corps personnel were martyred in it. All other targets were civilians. The Balochistan government along with law enforcement agencies will make sure that terrorists meet their logical end,” he maintained.

He thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, who had visited Balochistan and an apex committee meeting was held there. “Action was taken on demands of the Balochistan government from the federal government. As the federal government has announced compensation for the martyrs, the Balochistan government will also give Rs 2 million to each family. The Balochistan government will also compensate for damaged vehicles,” he added.

The Balochistan CM said that ‘disgruntled Balochs’ was not a right term, “they are only terrorists and there is a ruling of the then Speaker Quddus Bizenjo in this regard which he had given in the Balochistan Assembly. An all-out effort will be made to eradicate terrorism from Balochistan and establish the writ of state in real sense, he maintained.

He said that those who commit violence in the name of religion had nothing to do with religion and likewise those involved in violence in the name of nationalism had nothing to do with it. He said that certain groups could not be allowed to create unrest and instability in the country just for their vested interests.

He said that people of Balochistan equally feel the pain and agony of the families of the martyrs.

He said such nefarious actions could not harm the state’s resolve against terrorism.

Bugti said he had visited the residence of Shaheed Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi and offered condolences with the family. He also visited the grave of the Shaheed and offered Fateha. He said that response teams had responded well in time which helped minimise the damage.