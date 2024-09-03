AGL 31.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.92%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-03

‘PTI will not allow legislation seeking extension of top judge’s tenure’: Gohar

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 03 Sep, 2024 07:59am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), the largest opposition political party in parliament, decided on Monday to oppose any legislation with regard to judiciary, tooth nail.

At a meeting of the party’s parliamentary committee meeting which was held here with Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the PTI chairman, in the chair, discussed the proposed legislation aimed at giving extension to the incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, Gohar said that the party would not allow any legislation which seeks extension in service to the top judge, saying this “extension thing” must come to an end as there are competent people in all the institutions to run things.

He said that all the members of the party have been informed that any piece of legislation aimed at changing the law to facilitate a single individual should be resisted tooth nail, as this culture must come to an end.

Gohar said, “None of our MNA or senator will vote in the favor of the proposed amendments. Every MNA has been individually instructed in this regard in the light of Article 63 of the Constitution.”

It may be noted that the apex court’s judgment of July 2022 on former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi’s petition prevents lawmakers from defying party lines in constitutional votes, effectively limiting the government’s ability to secure additional votes through defections.

Speaking about the matter of talks between the opposition and the government, the PTI chairman said that a dialogue should be held. The PTI chief said his party has also clarified with whom the talks should be held. He said, “Imran Khan has given the mandate to hold talks with political parties to Mahmood Achakzai and it is his prerogative to decide the point which should be talked on.”

Omar Ayub, the opposition leader in National Assembly, who is also secretary general of the PTI, said that the release of Imran Khan is the first condition to hold talks with whoever wants to start dialogue to resolve the issues confronting the country. He continued that the mandate of people was stolen and a fake regime was imposed on masses through Forms 47s, adding the mandate

of the masses must be returned if they are serious about holding talks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

