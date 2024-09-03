AGL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.46%)
AIRLINK 140.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DCL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
DFML 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.7%)
DGKC 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.22%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
FFBL 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 153.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
KEL 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-10.04%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 60.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.66%)
OGDC 133.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.19%)
PAEL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
PPL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TOMCL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
TPLP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 51.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,270 Increased By 0.8 (0.01%)
BR30 26,566 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.05%)
KSE100 78,348 Increased By 64.4 (0.08%)
KSE30 24,782 Decreased By -29.4 (-0.12%)
Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-03

EPA binds all petrol pumps to submit monthly monitoring report

Zahid Baig Published September 3, 2024 Updated September 3, 2024 08:10am

LAHORE: The Punjab Environment Agency (EPA) has made it binding upon all the petrol pumps throughout the province to submit a monthly monitoring report to the EPA field office which should be done by the Oil Marketing Company (OMC) concerned in the presence of the agency’s field staff.

The EPA’s laboratories will conduct the fuel quality tests randomly and the pumps will be bound to assist its staff in the said testing process throughout the activities. Any monitoring conducted in the absence of the EPA staff will not be considered a valid report, according to an order issued by the agency recently.

The order said that one of the key contributors to smog is the harmful vehicular emissions due to substandard fuel, which significantly increases the risk to human health. The step is one of the many pre-emptive measures taken by the provincial government to combat the devastating impacts of smog, the order read.

To ensure monthly monitoring of the fuel according to the standards set by the Ogra, the EPA Director General under section 16(1)(t) of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act 1997, had added the conditions mentioned above in the environmental approval to be given to the petrol pumps/filling stations.

Punjab Senior Minister, who also holds the Ministry of Environment, Maryam Aurangzeb on Monday warned of strict legal action against those petrol pumps selling substandard petrol and diesel. She said a campaign is going on against industries, agriculture, vehicles and brick kilns to improve the environment. She said the provincial government had already demolished brick kilns, which do not have zig-zag technology. Steps are being taken to monitor the emission of smoke from industries by use of the latest technology while in the past arrests had been made of those who burnt their crop stubbles instead of properly disposing of them.

“Now the provincial government has initiated legal and administrative steps, according to the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab, against those selling substandard fuel,” said the senior minister Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

petrol pumps EPA Punjab Environment Agency monthly monitoring report

Comments

200 characters

EPA binds all petrol pumps to submit monthly monitoring report

In case tax collection shortfall continues: FBR suggests 1pc hike in WHT rates

Strategic initiatives, directions of JV: Aurangzeb holds meeting with PKIC team

NA passes four bills amid opposition’s protest

Oct 1 to mark Pak-UAE JMC session in 11 years: Inter-ministerial meeting gets update on future strategy

PM expresses satisfaction over drop in inflation rate

Fixation of monthly advance tax from retailers: FBR agrees to review valuation table

GST relief on scrap: Steel industry urges FBR to implement policy decision

APTMA urges SBP’s MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Progress of Balochistan PSDP projects reviewed

Parliament Lodges: Speaker suggests outsourcing of maintenance

Read more stories