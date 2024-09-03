JI launches nationwide membership drive

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has officially launched a nationwide membership drive, with an ambitious target of recruiting five million new members across the country.

Speaking to the media at Mansoorah on Monday, he emphasized that the ruling elite, whether represented by political dynasties or institutions, must acknowledge their failure in delivering effective governance. He asserted that after over seven decades of controlling the country’s affairs, these elites have been unable to provide even the most basic necessities to the people, while their own wealth continues to multiply.

He criticized the past governments of PML-N, PPP, and PTI, saying they prioritized the interests of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) over the public. He noted that IPPs receive more in capacity charges than the entire defense budget and enjoy tax exemptions, while the burden of heavy taxation falls on the salaried class and ordinary citizens.

He also pointed out that large landowners continue to evade taxes. He questioned why the IMF is silent over this injustice. It means, he explained, the IMF is partner of those who control this system.

Highlighting the dire situation of the country’s youth, Hafiz Naeem expressed concern over their diminishing prospects, with many choosing to leave the country. Millions of children are out of school, and basic healthcare remains inaccessible for a large segment of the population, he said.

In this environment of widespread disillusionment and injustice, Rehman declared that Jamaat-e-Islami will mobilize the public to fight for their rights. The party plans to form public committees after the membership drive is complete and will launch a peaceful resistance movement. This movement, he explained, will focus on strengthening democracy, upholding the rule of law, ensuring freedom of speech, and securing access to health and education for all, including women’s rights.

He also emphasized that Jamaat-e-Islami will prioritize the inclusion of youth and women in its ranks. Land reforms and electoral reforms, he noted, will be key agenda items in the party’s upcoming movement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024