Health of women, children top priority of CM: minister

LAHORE: Inaugurating the newly-constructed block, here at Mayo Hospital, Punjab’s Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that health of women and children is the top priority of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif whose vision is to make Punjab an exemplary province in terms of education, health, public service, infrastructure, environment and governance.

The centre is equipped with all modern facilities for the treatment of children. Marriyum Aurangzeb visited various sections of the newly-constructed block and reviewed various medical facilities available there for the patients.

She said, “Established in 1871, Pakistan’s oldest and largest Mayo Hospital has been serving the public for 153 years and this 300-bed hospital at the time of establishment of Pakistan has become a 2399-bed hospital today.”

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on the occasion that Peds Surgical Block also has a CSSD, central oxygen supply, a small operation theatre day care centre and pathology lab. The wards are named after legendary professors. He added that the number of beds in the oncology, dengue and medical wards of the Peds Medicine Unit has been increased from 25 to 48.

Khawaja Salman further said the new block, built at a cost of Rs 350 million, is equipped with modern pediatric treatment facilities, surgery and modern machinery. With the construction of a new 4-storey block, the number of wards has increased, resulting in the increase of beds from 50 to 80, he added.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor KEMU and Professor of Peds gave a briefing regarding the treatment of children and provision of modern machinery in the newly-constructed block.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved reconstitution of District Peace Committees across the province.

