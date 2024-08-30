Sri Lankan shares log weekly losses

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares settled lower on Friday as a plunge in industrials stocks weighed.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.36% lower at 10,869.07 points. It fell 4.2% in the week, logging losses for second straight week.

Fortress Resorts and Softlogic Finance were the top percentage losers on the index, down 12.6% and 7.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index surged to 86.7 million shares from 23.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover slumped to 759.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.54 million) from 1.04 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 28.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 731.7 million rupees, the data showed.