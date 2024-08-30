AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,318 Decreased By -6 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,611 Decreased By -106.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares log weekly losses

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.36% lower at 10,869.07 points
Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2024 08:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares settled lower on Friday as a plunge in industrials stocks weighed.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.36% lower at 10,869.07 points. It fell 4.2% in the week, logging losses for second straight week.

Fortress Resorts and Softlogic Finance were the top percentage losers on the index, down 12.6% and 7.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index surged to 86.7 million shares from 23.8 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end lower

The equity market’s turnover slumped to 759.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.54 million) from 1.04 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 28.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 731.7 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lankan shares log weekly losses

Security forces kill 5 terrorists in multiple IBOs across Balochistan: ISPR

Strong winds cause damage in Karachi as storm system intensifies into Cyclone Asna

KSE-100 closes 139 points higher as profit-taking trims intra-day gains

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Balochistan attacks conspiracy to sabotage SCO conference in Pakistan: Mohsin Naqvi

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Sri Lanka’s key inflation rate falls to 0.5% in August

Third successive decline: weekly SPI down 0.62%

Rain washes out opening day of Pakistan-Bangladesh second Test

With Hasina gone in Bangladesh, a rival family tastes power

Read more stories