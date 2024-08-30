Sri Lankan shares end lower

AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
2024-08-30

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares settled lower on Thursday as a plunge in real estate stocks weighed.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.35% lower at 10,907.98 points, logging losses for the ninth straight session.

Lee Hedges and Renuka Hotels were the top percentage losers on the index, down 10% and 7.9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 23.8 million shares from 35.1 million shares in the previous session. The equity market’s turnover surged to 1.04 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.5 million) from 732.5 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

