Sri Lankan shares end lower

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares settled lower on Thursday as a plunge in real estate stocks weighed.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.35% lower at 10,907.98 points, logging losses for the ninth straight session.

Lee Hedges and Renuka Hotels were the top percentage losers on the index, down 10% and 7.9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 23.8 million shares from 35.1 million shares in the previous session. The equity market’s turnover surged to 1.04 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.5 million) from 732.5 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.