AGL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
AIRLINK 148.22 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.82%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
DFML 52.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.96%)
DGKC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
FCCL 22.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.81%)
FFBL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.98%)
FFL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
KOSM 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (6.38%)
MLCF 32.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.64%)
NBP 61.53 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (7.06%)
OGDC 133.36 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.52%)
PAEL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
PPL 111.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
SEARL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TOMCL 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TPLP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.17%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.47%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,373 Increased By 49 (0.59%)
BR30 26,828 Increased By 110.5 (0.41%)
KSE100 78,792 Increased By 442.7 (0.56%)
KSE30 25,032 Increased By 146 (0.59%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil on track for weekly rise on softer ringgit; eyes on global tax rates

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2024 11:21am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday and were headed for a second weekly gain, lifted by an easing ringgit, while traders awaited announcements about export and import taxes from Indonesia and India.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 45 ringgit, or 1.14%, to 3,985 ringgit ($924.17) a metric ton as of 0310 GMT.

Palm oil extends fall on likely India import tax hike, demand concerns

The contract has gained 3.05% so far this week, and 2.0% for the month.

Fundamentals

  • The meteorological department of Malaysia, the world’s second-largest palm oil producer, forecast thunderstorms from Aug. 30-Sep. 5.

  • Top producer Indonesia is due to set its palm oil reference price and export tax and levy for September by the end of the month.

  • Traders are also trading cautiously as key importer India is mulling an increase to import tax on vegetable oils, which could hit demand for palm oil.

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract climbed 1.7%, while its palm oil contract was up 1.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.88%.

  • Palm oil tracks price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.15% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

  • Oil prices were steady in early trading on Friday after settling more than $1 higher on Thursday, as investors weighed supply concerns in the Middle East against signs of weakened demand.

  • Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil on track for weekly rise on softer ringgit; eyes on global tax rates

Punjab extends power relief to federal capital

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Some reduction in fuel prices likely

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

With Hasina gone in Bangladesh, a rival family tastes power

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Read more stories