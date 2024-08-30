Palm oil on track for weekly rise on softer ringgit; eyes on global tax rates

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday and were headed for a second weekly gain, lifted by an easing ringgit, while traders awaited announcements about export and import taxes from Indonesia and India.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 45 ringgit, or 1.14%, to 3,985 ringgit ($924.17) a metric ton as of 0310 GMT.

The contract has gained 3.05% so far this week, and 2.0% for the month.

