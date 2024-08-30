AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,322 Increased By 18.7 (0.23%)
BR30 26,705 Increased By 173.4 (0.65%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-30

Sales Tax Rules, 2006: KTBA seeks inclusion of pharma sector under Rule 18A

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2024 06:08am

KARACHI: The Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has formally requested the inclusion of the pharmaceutical sector under Rule 18A of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006.

In a letter addressed to the Member IR, Policy, the KTBA highlighted recent changes to the tax regulations and their implications for the pharma industry.

The request comes in light of the new provision added to Rule 18A via SRO 1130 of 2024, dated August 1, 2024. This amendment exempts certain registered persons from the second proviso to sub-rule (3) of Rule 18, which was introduced earlier through SRO 350 of 2024 on March 7, 2024.

Currently, the pharmaceutical sector operates under a fixed 1% sales tax regime, as stipulated in Serial No 81 and 82 of the Eighth Schedule of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

This arrangement does not allow for input tax claims.

The KTBA argued that since pharma manufacturers pay sales tax for the entire supply chain, the requirement for vendors and suppliers to submit returns under Rule 18(3) was redundant in these cases.

KTBA therefore urged the FBR to add the pharma sector to the list of businesses covered by Rule 18A of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006. This move, if implemented, could streamline tax processes for the pharma industry and potentially reduce administrative burdens, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes FBR Pharmaceutical Industry Sales Tax KTBA pharmaceutical sector Pharma sector Karachi Tax Bar Association tax regime Sales Tax Rules 2006 Inclusion of pharma sector

Comments

200 characters

Sales Tax Rules, 2006: KTBA seeks inclusion of pharma sector under Rule 18A

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Cases in courts: Ministries, divisions directed to work on ‘CAMS’

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

After tariff fixation: KE will see no net impact from FCA, says regulator Nepra

BCA also pushed up: Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR to Caa2

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Framework for ‘Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs)’: SBP announces designation of D-SIBs for 2024

Rana-led panel to propose amendments aimed at clearly defining role of NEC

Read more stories