UAF holding 60th meeting of Alumni Association

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad is holding 60th meeting of the Alumni Association on October 8-9 2024 while convocation will also be held in the first week of October.

Committees have been consisted on the directions of UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan. In this regards, international seminar, sports, Mushaira and Sufi night will also be arranged .

Alumni from all provinces of Pakistan and abroad including India, America, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Afghanistan, Oman and other countries will take part.

