‘New Sales Tax Return of PRA’: PCJCCI holds awareness session

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PCJCCI) organized an awareness session on “New Sales Tax Return of PRA” in collaboration with Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) at PCJCCI Secretariat.

Moazzam Ghurki, President PCJCCI presided over the seminar while Omer Farooq Khan, Focal Person PRA, Inam ul Wahid, Senior Manager Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL), Fakhar Abbas, Manager PRAL and Col Ashraf, Executive Committee Member PCJCCI spoke on the occasion and shed light on the aims and objectives of the new sales tax return.

President PCJCCI said that this session is designed to provide comprehensive insights into the new sales tax return from the upcoming month. PCJCCI has always portrayed a supporting role for the PRA and our basic goal is to provide a bridge between PRA and our members for the contemporary changes by PRA.

Omer Farooq Khan, Focal Person PRA explained the aims and objectives of the awareness session, while briefing the participants about initiatives taken by PRA he said that PRA work as a neutral tax law enforcement agency ensuring that government’s due tax share in economic activities is reaped to the optimal level.

Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has its own vision, mission and values. Its vision is to reach and stabilize itself at a level where it could ensure judicious revenue mobilization for sustainable development.

