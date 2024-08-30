AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,324 Increased By 20.8 (0.25%)
BR30 26,718 Increased By 186 (0.7%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-30

‘New Sales Tax Return of PRA’: PCJCCI holds awareness session

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2024 08:03am

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PCJCCI) organized an awareness session on “New Sales Tax Return of PRA” in collaboration with Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) at PCJCCI Secretariat.

Moazzam Ghurki, President PCJCCI presided over the seminar while Omer Farooq Khan, Focal Person PRA, Inam ul Wahid, Senior Manager Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL), Fakhar Abbas, Manager PRAL and Col Ashraf, Executive Committee Member PCJCCI spoke on the occasion and shed light on the aims and objectives of the new sales tax return.

President PCJCCI said that this session is designed to provide comprehensive insights into the new sales tax return from the upcoming month. PCJCCI has always portrayed a supporting role for the PRA and our basic goal is to provide a bridge between PRA and our members for the contemporary changes by PRA.

Omer Farooq Khan, Focal Person PRA explained the aims and objectives of the awareness session, while briefing the participants about initiatives taken by PRA he said that PRA work as a neutral tax law enforcement agency ensuring that government’s due tax share in economic activities is reaped to the optimal level.

Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has its own vision, mission and values. Its vision is to reach and stabilize itself at a level where it could ensure judicious revenue mobilization for sustainable development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR PRA Punjab Revenue Authority Sales Tax PCJCCI sales tax return awareness session New Sales Tax Return of PRA

Comments

200 characters

‘New Sales Tax Return of PRA’: PCJCCI holds awareness session

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Cases in courts: Ministries, divisions directed to work on ‘CAMS’

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

After tariff fixation: KE will see no net impact from FCA, says regulator Nepra

BCA also pushed up: Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR to Caa2

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Framework for ‘Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs)’: SBP announces designation of D-SIBs for 2024

Rana-led panel to propose amendments aimed at clearly defining role of NEC

Read more stories