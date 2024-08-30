AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
‘Back to School’ campaign and enrolment registration drive launched

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2024 08:10am

LAHORE: Launching the “Back to School” campaign and the enrolment registration campaign of the young girls in the Government Kinnaird Girls High School, Empress Road, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that she wants to make every school in Punjab the best and will achieve her ambition under any circumstance.

The CM also inaugurated the Smart Classroom Project. She launched plantation by planting saplings from the students. She also presented a gift of school bags to the little girls, wore the school bag on little girl herself and showed her affection. Early Child Hold Kits were presented along with school bags by the UNICEF.

One thousand school bags are being given in collaboration with UNICEF and School Education Department. The excitement of the students after seeing CM on her arrival at Government Kinnaird Girls High School, Empress Road, was worth witnessing.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif while talking to the girls’ students urged them to read and write well and make the name of the country and nation bright. She said, “We want to make every government school in Punjab better than the private ones.”

She underscored the importance of innovative public-private partnerships in driving educational progress. She appreciated the smart classroom and wrote the message of ‘I love you all’ on the digital board of the smart classroom and prayed for success.

The CM added, “The launch of this AI-powered Smart Classroom pilot project is a pivotal moment in our journey to revolutionize education in Punjab.”

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat gave a briefing to the Chief Minister about “Back to School”, “Student Registration Campaign” and informed about smart classroom project. It was apprised in the briefing that the cameras being installed in the smart classroom developed with the support of Huawei will also be able to record lectures. Students will also be able to seek help from the recorded lectures.

