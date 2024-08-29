BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 28, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan, Turkiye call for more G2G, B2B partnerships
Read here for details.
- Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s ratings to Caa2, outlook now positive
Read here for details.
- Faysal Bank’s profit surges 60%, clocks in at Rs7bn in Apr-June
Read here for details.
- April-June: PTCL sustains Rs3.4bn in losses as finance cost bites
Read here for details.
- Fix issues or risk China co-operation, RSEZDOC warns govt
Read here for details.
- Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports
Read here for details.
