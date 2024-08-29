Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan, Turkiye call for more G2G, B2B partnerships

Read here for details.

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s ratings to Caa2, outlook now positive

Read here for details.

Faysal Bank’s profit surges 60%, clocks in at Rs7bn in Apr-June

Read here for details.

April-June: PTCL sustains Rs3.4bn in losses as finance cost bites

Read here for details.

Fix issues or risk China co-operation, RSEZDOC warns govt

Read here for details.

Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports

Read here for details.