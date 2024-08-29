AGL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.7%)
AIRLINK 147.63 Increased By ▲ 8.88 (6.4%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
DFML 50.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.95%)
DGKC 80.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFBL 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.24%)
HUBC 153.85 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.15%)
HUMNL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.61%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
MLCF 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
NBP 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.7%)
OGDC 132.95 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.29%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
PIBTL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.63%)
PRL 24.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SEARL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TOMCL 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.86%)
TPLP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TREET 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.81%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,338 Increased By 34.5 (0.42%)
BR30 26,742 Increased By 210.3 (0.79%)
KSE100 78,372 Increased By 379.7 (0.49%)
KSE30 24,879 Increased By 116.7 (0.47%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 28, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 29 Aug, 2024 08:39am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan, Turkiye call for more G2G, B2B partnerships

Read here for details.

  • Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s ratings to Caa2, outlook now positive

Read here for details.

  • Faysal Bank’s profit surges 60%, clocks in at Rs7bn in Apr-June

Read here for details.

  • April-June: PTCL sustains Rs3.4bn in losses as finance cost bites

Read here for details.

  • Fix issues or risk China co-operation, RSEZDOC warns govt

Read here for details.

  • Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports

Read here for details.

