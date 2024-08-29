Conversion of IPPs to Thar coal: PD sets up advisory panel

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has constituted a four-member committee to prepare recommendations for conversion of imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal, developed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

The committee will comprise; (i) Additional Secretary-1 (Power Division), convener); (ii) Ali Nawaz, director (Thermal), PPIB, member; (iii) Shamsuddin Sheikh, (private member); and (iv) Shahab Qadir, chief strategy officer (CSO), K-Electric, member.

The terms of the committee are as follows: (i) coordinate with IPPs and other stakeholders for preparation of joint bankable technical and financial feasibility studies for conservation of plants to Thar coal; (ii) look into logistics for transportation of coal from Thar mines to projects’ sites; (iii) review and finalisation of the above studies; and (iv) provide recommendations, way forward and implementation plan (if feasible) to the GoP-based on the conclusions of studies.

The committee will report to the secretary Power Division and may co-opt or seek assistance from any of the relevant organisations/departments.

