Personal appearance: AC grants one-day exemption to Elahi

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday granted one day exemption to PTI President and former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi from personal appearance in the hearing of a reference of alleged kickbacks in development projects.

The NAB prosecutor sought an adjournment of 15 days and court adjourned the hearing till September 10.

Earlier, the court asked about the continuous absence of Pervez Elahi.

Elahi’s counsel at this contended that doctors had advised a complete rest to his client due to illness.

The court observed that Elahi needs to appear in the court for the indictment so the trial could be started formally.

The lawyer pointed out that the NAB had not yet provided the documents related to the inquiry of the reference. He said despite a court order to provide copies of the inquiry’s witnesses, the NAB also failed to comply and instead challenged the decision in the Lahore High Court.

He argued that charges should not be framed until the copies were received. A NAB prosecutor however told the court that an appeal was being filed in the Supreme Court against the high court’s dismissal order.

