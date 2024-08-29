Soft launch of ‘IDEAS 2024’ held

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, while highlighting the pivotal role of Pakistan’s defence industry, said that the capability is not only to fulfil the needs of the country’s armed forces but also to compete globally by exporting defence products.

He said this at the soft launch ceremony held here Wednesday evening of IDEAS 2024, a significant international defence exhibition. The event is set to take place in Karachi this November.

Jam Kamal noted that IDEAS has evolved into a premier gathering for defence exhibitors, high-ranking delegations, analysts, and trade visitors from around the world. “IDEAS 2024 presents an excellent platform for fostering understanding, building relationships, and enhancing networking within the global defence industry. It also offers a unique opportunity to find affordable solutions to the challenges confronting the sector,” the Commerce Minister stated.

Earlier in the ceremony, Major General Asad Nawaz Khan, Director General of the Defence Export Promotion Organisation, underscored the event’s significance as a collective vision for global peace, stability, and harmony.

He highlighted Pakistan’s growing potential as a global hub for defence research, scientific development, and manufacturing.

Major General Asad Nawaz Khan also pointed out the opportunities for international collaboration and joint ventures that could bolster Pakistan’s defence capabilities and exports.

IDEAS 2024 is expected to draw significant international attention, reinforcing Pakistan’s position in the global defence industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024