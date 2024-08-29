Women parliamentary caucus puts its weight behind KE official

ISLAMABAD: The women parliamentary caucus – a cross-party forum for women parliamentarians – put its weight behind a senior official of K-Electric after she came under criticism by a sitting member National Assembly for her attire.

A meeting of women parliamentary caucus presided over by Dr Shahida Rehmani, strongly condemned the PTI MNA Muhammad Iqbal Afridi’s unnecessary criticism on the attire of K-Electric’s woman official, and vowed to bring a resolution against the MNA’s “male chauvinism”.

The women lawmakers said that they would also seek the support of the male lawmakers in getting the resolution passed from the house as such an attitude towards a female official by a member of the house is simply unacceptable.

They were of the view that the remarks against a woman official are not only rude, but it dismisses the other wonderful qualities that women have like their intelligence.

Dr Rehmani said that no amount of condemnation for such incidents would suffice as targeting a female officer just because of her attire that too was not that indecent is not acceptable.

She maintained that characters such as the PTI MNA were burdened by sick mentality and wanted to keep women subjugated forever.

Some members of the caucus also called for the suspension of the PTI MNAs membership for making derogatory comment against a women official.

PTI MNA Muhammad Iqbal Afridi had objected to the attire of a high-ranking K-Electric official who attended the Power Division committee’s meeting at Parliament House.

