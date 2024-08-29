Nawaz to leave for London next month

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to visit London in the second week of September, it has been learnt.

As per sources, Nawaz Sharif is expected to depart for London on September 11. He is expected to stay in London for two to three weeks where he will undergo medical check-up.

It may be mentioned here that the former prime minister has reached Lahore after staying in Murree for several days. He also held meetings in Murree.

