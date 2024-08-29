AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
World Print 2024-08-29

India floods kill 15 after heavy rains

AFP Published 29 Aug, 2024 06:53am

NEW DELHI: Torrential rains in India caused heavy flooding that killed at least 15 people, local media reported Wednesday.

Rivers across the coastal western state of Gujarat have broken their banks and more than 23,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, according to the reports.

The Business Standard newspaper said 15 people had been killed since Monday across eight of the state’s districts.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, chief minister Bhupendra Patel said in a social media post that fishing crews had been told not to venture into rough seas.

