KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).
Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2024

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 77,992.79
High:                      78,334.61
Low:                       77,990.35
Net Change:                    91.45
Volume (000):                150,898
Value (000):               5,930,853
Makt Cap (000)         2,436,224,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,597.62
NET CH                    (-) 212.96
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,363.63
NET CH                     (-) 35.57
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,063.69
NET CH                     (-) 44.98
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,523.55
NET CH                     (-) 51.84
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,080.30
NET CH                     (+) 27.54
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,056.32
NET CH                      (-) 6.56
------------------------------------
As on:                28-August-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

