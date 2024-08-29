KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 77,992.79 High: 78,334.61 Low: 77,990.35 Net Change: 91.45 Volume (000): 150,898 Value (000): 5,930,853 Makt Cap (000) 2,436,224,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,597.62 NET CH (-) 212.96 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,363.63 NET CH (-) 35.57 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,063.69 NET CH (-) 44.98 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,523.55 NET CH (-) 51.84 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,080.30 NET CH (+) 27.54 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,056.32 NET CH (-) 6.56 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-August-2024 ====================================

