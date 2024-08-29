Markets Print 2024-08-29
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 77,992.79
High: 78,334.61
Low: 77,990.35
Net Change: 91.45
Volume (000): 150,898
Value (000): 5,930,853
Makt Cap (000) 2,436,224,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,597.62
NET CH (-) 212.96
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,363.63
NET CH (-) 35.57
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,063.69
NET CH (-) 44.98
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,523.55
NET CH (-) 51.84
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,080.30
NET CH (+) 27.54
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,056.32
NET CH (-) 6.56
------------------------------------
As on: 28-August-2024
====================================
