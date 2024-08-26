Air ambulance shifts injured police constable to Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The constables getting injured in Katcha area are our heroes. We will completely support them till their complete rehabilitation.”

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Constable Bilal getting injured in Katcha attack has been shifted for medical treatment to General Hospital Lahore / Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) through Pakistan’s first air ambulance service.

The Chief Minister during inquiring after injured Constable Bilal at Sheikh Zaid Hospital Rahim Yar Khan yesterday, directed to immediately shift the badly injured constable to Lahore through air ambulance service.

On the direction of CM Punjab, the injured Constable Bilal has been shifted to General Hospital / Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) for medical treatment. The backbone and nervous system of the injured Constable Bilal got badly affected due to bullet injuries during the dacoits attack. The doctors are fully hopeful about complete recovery of health of the injured Constable Bilal.

On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government will pay all the treatment expenses of the injured Constable Bilal. Earlier, the injured women Aleema Bibi was shifted to Rawalpindi through Pakistan’s first air ambulance service due to falling down from a roof in Mianwali on 21st July.

