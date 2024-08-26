Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pothohar region to be turned into ‘olive valley’

APP Published 26 Aug, 2024 07:01am

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that 1,920,000 olive plants have been provided to make Pothohar region an olive valley.

According to official sources here, the Punjab Agriculture Department had provided 1,320,000 plants free of cost while under national programme 600,000 olive plants had been provided on 67 per cent subsidy to farmers.

Iftikhar Sahoo said all resources were being used to ensure prosperity of farmers. He said that transformational plan was being prepared to update Pothohar region on modern lines.

He said, “Pothohar region is suitable for cultivation of high value crops.” Practical steps were being taken for sowing of Avocado in the region, he added.

Iftikhar Ali said that olive and grapes were major fruits of Pothohar region adding that organic farming would be introduced in the real sense.

He further said that tomato cultivation would also be promoted keeping in view the climate of the Pothohar region.

