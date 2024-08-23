AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
US businessman Textor open to selling Palace shares to buy Everton

AFP Published 23 Aug, 2024 04:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: American businessman John Textor hopes to complete a takeover of Everton after outlining his intention to sell his shares in Crystal Palace.

The 58-year-old digital media and entertainment entrepreneur has a 45 percent stake in Palace but cannot invest in two Premier League clubs at the same time.

Earlier this month, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri reportedly granted a period of exclusivity to Textor to explore a takeover.

In a statement posted on his own website, Textor revealed he had attempted to increase his holding in Palace to a majority stake before turning his attention to Everton’s search for a buyer.

“We can confirm that we are interested in selling our interest in Crystal Palace, largely so that we can pursue a relationship with the Everton club and community,” said Textor.

His Eagle Football Holdings already has stakes in a number of other clubs, including France’s Lyon, Brazilian side Botafogo and Belgian club Molenbeek.

“Trust is not earned quickly with supporters, but I do believe that we are uniquely qualified to serve and deliver results,” added Textor.

“I do believe that it is more likely, than not, that I will be referring to a new club and community as ‘my club’, sometime soon. Only time will tell.”

Two attempted takeovers of Everton from US investors have collapsed over the past year.

British-Iranian businessman Moshiri invested heavily in Everton’s squad and also kick-started work on a new stadium after first buying a stake in the club in 2016.

However, Everton have posted huge losses during his reign, while results on the pitch have been poor.

The nine-time English champions have battled relegation for the past three years and suffered two points deductions last season for breaches of financial regulations.

Everton began the new Premier League campaign with a 3-0 home defeat to Brighton last weekend.

This will be the final season at Goodison Park, the club’s home since 1892, before the move to a new 53,000 stadium in Liverpool’s Bramley-Moore Dock.

