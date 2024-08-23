Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

11 policemen martyred in attack by dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan’s Machka area

Read here for details.

ECC allows export of another 100,000 MT of sugar

Read here for details.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $19mn, now stand at $9.3bn

Read here for details.

Pakistan Refinery profit jumps 123% in FY24

Read here for details.

August inflation figure expected in single digits after almost 3 years: brokerage house

Read here for details.

Millat Tractors stops production, says govt has failed to address issues

Read here or details.

Azfar Manzoor appointed PTCL chairman

Read here for details.

Buna-Raast connectivity project will make remittances more convenient, says PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.