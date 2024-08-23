BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 22, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- 11 policemen martyred in attack by dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan’s Machka area
Read here for details.
- ECC allows export of another 100,000 MT of sugar
Read here for details.
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $19mn, now stand at $9.3bn
Read here for details.
- Pakistan Refinery profit jumps 123% in FY24
Read here for details.
- August inflation figure expected in single digits after almost 3 years: brokerage house
Read here for details.
- Millat Tractors stops production, says govt has failed to address issues
Read here or details.
- Azfar Manzoor appointed PTCL chairman
Read here for details.
- Buna-Raast connectivity project will make remittances more convenient, says PM Shehbaz
Read here for details.
Comments