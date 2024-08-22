SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $19mn, now stand at $9.3bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $19 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $9.3 billion as of August 16, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.67 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.37 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 16-Aug-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 19 million to US$ 9,291.8 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves increased by $119 million.