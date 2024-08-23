AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,400 Increased By 397.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Aug 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-23

Lift HSD or face consequences, Ogra warns PSO and others

Wasim Iqbal Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday warned the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) including state-owned Pakistan State Oil (PSO) to timely lift the high-speed diesel (HSD) from local refineries or face the consequences as per law.

In a letter to PSO, Attock Petroleum, Be Energy Ltd, Kepler Petroleum, Horizon Oil Company, Shell Pakistan Ltd, Total Parco, Hascol Petroleum, Cnergyico, Taj Gasoline, My Petroleum, Euro Oil, Al Noor Petroleum, Fossil Energy, Max Fuels, Allied Petroleum, Oilco Petroleum, OTO Pakistan, Puma Energy, Alhmmdali International Trade, Fast Oil, Petro Pakistan, Benzin Petroleum, Oil Industries and Echo Oil, OGRA states it has been observed that uplifting of HSD during the first fortnight of August by these companies remained low compared to allocated volumes in the PR meeting for August 2024.

“The smooth and timely lifting of petroleum products by OMCs, is crucial as non-compliance with the timely lifting of products, renders pressure on refineries, thereby, reducing their production capacity, leading to disruption in supplies,” it says.

Petrol, HSD prices likely to increase

The letter further states, “To avoid any potential disruptions in the supplies, they are advised to ensure prompt upliftment of products, specifically, HSD from refineries. “Any non-compliance with Ogra directives may lead to stern action against defaulting OMCs as per applicable law/rules, strict compliance be ensured” it states. Ogra states operation of refineries and the timely lifting of petroleum products is vital for smooth operation of the National Oil Supply Chain (NOSC). The optimal functioning of refineries is paramount to the overall stability of the NOSC, as refineries play a pivotal role in ensuring a steady production of petroleum products to meet the national demand. The synergy between refineries and OMCs is therefore mandatory to avoid any disruption in supplies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

OGRA PSO HSD

Comments

200 characters

Lift HSD or face consequences, Ogra warns PSO and others

Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Group CEO of DIB

‘Buna Raast’ will revolutionise remittances: PM

Adverse impact of budget on refineries policy: PD and FBR preparing a viable solution

Reforms in aviation sector reviewed: PM for further improvement in facilities at airports

Levy of Rs3.09/unit FCA: KE seeks Nepra’s approval

JUI to observe ‘day of gratitude’ today

Illegal tax recovery by FBR: President confirms FTO’s landmark order

‘Controversial paragraphs’ in Mubarak Sani case decision: Joint appeal of federal, Punjab govts allowed

Foreign assets: Lahore ATIR issues order in favour of taxpayer

Read more stories