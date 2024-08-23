Punjab EPD demolishes 209 brick kilns for violating law

LAHORE: The Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) has demolished 209 brick kilns across the province, including Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Faisalabad, for not following the regulations issued by the department.

Around 160 kilns were filled with water on the charges of violating the directives issued by the provincial government, said DG Environment Punjab Imran Hamid Sheikh on Thursday.

Besides this, the EPD enforcement teams also imposed a collective fine of Rs81.585 million on 30,566 kilns for not following zigzag technology procedures during an ongoing operation against the violators.

The department had launched an inspection of the brick kilns to ensure they were following zigzag technology and other regulations set by the government. The teams made 30,566 inspections since April 1, 2024, across Punjab and registered 1,070 FIRs for not following the zigzag procedure, while 945 kilns have been sealed.

Department spokesman Sajid Bashir further said that despite repeated notices, the kilns that did not follow the regulations were demolished.

In Attock, 1,067 kilns were inspected and a fine of Rs3.2 million was imposed. A fine of Rs1.8 million was imposed on 623 kilns in Bahawalnagar, Rs300,000 on 1,414 kilns in Bahawalpur, and Rs600,000 lakh on 1,208 kilns in Bhakar, a fine of Rs1.2 million was imposed on 1,088 kilns in Chakwal, Rs2.3 million on 395 kilns in Chiniot, Rs5.5 million on 539 kilns in Faisalabad, and fine of Rs1.1 million was imposed on 474 kilns in Gujranwala.

Similarly, a fine of Rs1 million was imposed on 563 kilns in Gujarat, Rs1.3 million on 621 kilns in Hafizabad, Rs11.6 million on 1,965 kilns in Jhang, and Rs700,000 on 870 kilns in Jhelum. A fine of Rs11.3 million was imposed on 1,047 kilns in Kasur, Rs1.3 million on 990 kilns in Khanewal, Rs200,000 on 721 kilns in Khushab, and Rs600,000 on 345 kilns in Lahore.

Besides, Rs200,000 on 777 kilns in Layyah, Rs600,000 on 1,222 kilns in Lodhran, Rs300,000 on 1,048 kilns in Muzaffargarh, Rs1.6 million, 617 kilns in Nankana Sahib, and Rs2.8 million on 527 kilns in Narowal. A fine of Rs3 million was imposed on 952 kilns in Pakpattan, Rs1.2 million on 705 kilns in Rahim Yar Khan, Rs7.95 million on 609 kilns in Rawalpindi, Rs8.5 million on 1,568 kilns in Sahiwal, Rs4.925 million on 767 kilns in Sheikhpura, and in Sialkot 508 kilns have been fined Rs3.6 million. A fine of Rs1.8 million has been imposed on 616 kilns in Toba Tek Singh, the spokesman concluded.

