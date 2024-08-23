KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,793.41 High: 78,996.22 Low: 78,442.25 Net Change: 532.55 Volume (000): 184,560 Value (000): 8,248,721 Makt Cap (000) 2,461,427,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,299.90 NET CH (-) 207.19 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,604.13 NET CH (+) 191.89 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,427.81 NET CH (+) 3.76 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,039.45 NET CH (+) 118.22 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,052.46 NET CH (+) 29.84 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,064.87 NET CH (+) 17.70 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-August-2024 ====================================

