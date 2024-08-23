AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
Markets Print 2024-08-23

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 22, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:24am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 78,793.41
High:                      78,996.22
Low:                       78,442.25
Net Change:                   532.55
Volume (000):                184,560
Value (000):               8,248,721
Makt Cap (000)         2,461,427,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,299.90
NET CH                    (-) 207.19
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,604.13
NET CH                    (+) 191.89
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,427.81
NET CH                      (+) 3.76
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,039.45
NET CH                    (+) 118.22
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,052.46
NET CH                     (+) 29.84
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,064.87
NET CH                     (+) 17.70
------------------------------------
As on:                22-August-2024
====================================

