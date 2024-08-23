Markets Print 2024-08-23
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 22, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 22, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,793.41
High: 78,996.22
Low: 78,442.25
Net Change: 532.55
Volume (000): 184,560
Value (000): 8,248,721
Makt Cap (000) 2,461,427,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,299.90
NET CH (-) 207.19
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,604.13
NET CH (+) 191.89
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,427.81
NET CH (+) 3.76
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,039.45
NET CH (+) 118.22
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,052.46
NET CH (+) 29.84
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,064.87
NET CH (+) 17.70
------------------------------------
As on: 22-August-2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments