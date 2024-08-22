LDA seals 28 illegal properties

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday conducted operations in various parts of the city against illegal constructions/commercial buildings and commercial fee defaulters.

The LDA teams sealed 28 properties and partially demolished four structures. LDA Director Town Planning Zone I Ayesha Matahir conducted operations in Timber Market and Gujjarpura. During the operation, shops in Gujjarpura and three properties in Timber Market were demolished on account of illegal commercial constructions.

Moreover, the LDA Director (Town Planning Zone II) sealed 19 properties in Allama Iqbal Town and Sabzazar for non-payment of commercial fees while nine properties were sealed in Johar Town. The sealed properties include private offices, schools, grocery stores, medical stores and other shops, and well-known brands.

Commenting on the operation, DG LDA Tahir Farooq emphasised that the crackdown on illegal constructions/commercial buildings and commercial fee defaulters will continue indiscriminately.

