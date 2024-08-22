Smuggled goods worth Rs7.5m seized

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs has seized substantial quantity of smuggled electronic goods and others worth Rs. 7.5 million at Karachi airport.

According to the details, the staff posted at international arrival intercepted a passenger arrived from Dubai. The accused passenger after refusing to have any contraband goods in his possession was diverted to the Customs counter for examination. However, the passenger tried to run from the international arrivals hall, leaving his luggage behind but failed to do so.

Later, the department has made thorough examination of his body and luggage that led to the recovery of 29 iPhones (14 & 15) assorted models, 2 HP laptops, ladies’ unstitched fabric, chocolates, assorted cosmetics and four empty mobile phone boxes. The market value of the seized goods is estimated to be Rs. 7.5 million. Consequent upon the recovery, a case has been registered against him and further investigation is in progress.

