AGL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 139.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
DCL 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.33%)
DFML 40.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 77.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.7%)
FCCL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.51%)
FFBL 43.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FFL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
HUBC 146.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.02%)
KEL 4.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.5%)
MLCF 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 134.04 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.01%)
PAEL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.44%)
PIBTL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 112.89 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.7%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.84%)
PTC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.63%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.8%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
TOMCL 41.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 55.05 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (5.6%)
UNITY 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 8,258 Increased By 72.8 (0.89%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 289.6 (1.13%)
KSE100 78,230 Increased By 484.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 24,859 Increased By 75.9 (0.31%)
Indian rupee caught between more dollar losses, importer hedging

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2024 10:31am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed on Wednesday as the dollar struggled in the lead up to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments and on likely hedging interest from importers.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open unchanged from 83.7925 in the previous session.

The rupee had its best day in nearly two months on Tuesday, thanks to the across-the-board decline in the dollar.

The dollar index is near its lowest level this year.

“The last round of the dollar’s fall has been without an apparent trigger, which is never a good sign (for the US currency),” a currency trader at a bank said.

Indian rupee worst Asia performer

“When you add to that the resolute defence of the 84-level, longs (on dollar/rupee) do not make sense and I suspect a positions have been down (which are helping the rupee).”

Still, it is not expected that the rupee will be able to manage much of a rally from here.

Overall, the direction of the rupee remains on the weaker side and importers are likely to use any relief rallies to hedge, a fx salesperson at a private sector bank said.

