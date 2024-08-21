Choice postings: FBR chief issues warning to officials exerting pressure

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood, Tuesday, issued his first administrative directive to all the tax officials and warned them of immediate suspension in case they try to exert pressure for seeking choice postings in field formations.

In this regard, the FBR chairman has issued a letter to all the departments with regard to use of extraneous influence by officers/ officials of the FBR in administrative matters.

According to the letter, it has been observed with grave concern that there is a rampant sub-culture of using extraneous influence for “choice postings” by the officers/ officials of FBR, particularly, those seeking field assignments.

Such sub-culture is eating at the very roots of integrity of the organisation, he said.

Moreover, mid-level officers seeking choice postings through their influence/ network are creating a poor model of career choices for junior officers.

Use of extraneous influence constitutes “misconduct” under the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964 and the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020.

“Misconduct is a valid ground for” “Removal from Service”. Reference e is also made to Rule 19 & 29 of Conduct Rules, 1964, instructions at serial numbers 14.3, 14.4 & 14.5 of ESTACODE, and Rule 2 (1) (k) of E&D Rules, 2020.

“It may be noted that in future any such act will result in immediate suspension of the concerned officer/ official and shall lead to initiation of disciplinary proceedings under the relevant law/ rules”, the FBR chairman strictly warned the tax officials.

However, the FBR recognises genuine needs of the officers/ officials for “station change requests” in case of hardships. Such requests along with supporting documentary evidence may be emailed for consideration of the Committees constituted for this purpose. If any officer/ official uses any means or mode for seeking transfer/posting, other than the one mentioned above, it shall be deemed misconduct on the part of the officer/ official and consequential action shall follow, the FBR chairman added.

