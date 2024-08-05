2nd phase of CPEC: PM says fast-paced work in progress

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said that work was progressing fast on the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and there was positive momentum on further promotion of cooperation with China in different fields during visit of Chinese experts to Pakistan.

The prime minister was speaking during a meeting here with a seven member delegation of journalists who returned from an official visit to China undertaken on the invitation of government institution China Public Diplomacy Association.

He said that China was sincere friend which helped Pakistan on every difficult occasion.

He urged that all stakeholders should rise above politics to work together on the national development projects like CPEC.

The PM said whenever Allah Almighty gave him an opportunity to serve the country, he pledged to himself to focus all his energies on progress of the country.

He said he was thankful to the Chinese leadership and people on the exemplary hospitality shown during his recent visit to China. He told that he himself was monitoring the progress on the memorandums of understanding and agreements after the visit to China.

The prime minister assured that Pakistan was ensuring all steps for the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

There is no place for politics of any kind on relations with a close friend like China, he remarked.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar was present in the meeting. The delegation of journalists included Salman Ghani of Dunya News, Amir Mir, Shiraz Hussain of Hum News, Khizar Hayat of Daily Jang, Khalid Hasnain from Dawn News, Azam Malik of Geo News and Matiur Rehman of Pakistan Television.

The members of the delegation told the prime minister about their experiences during the visit and expressed views about Pakistan China relations. The delegation informed the prime minister about the meetings that took place during the visit and said that China greatly valued its brotherly ties with Pakistan.

The delegation paid tribute to the prime minister on business and investor friendly policies of the government.

While apprising the prime minister about the views of the Chinese leadership and people about the government of Pakistan, they said China had an impression of satisfaction on the government steps taken under the leadership of prime minister Shehbaz Sharif for Chinese investment particularly on the pace of work on projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chinese officials on different occasions mentioned “Shehbaz Speed” and appreciated the reform agenda of the prime minister, the members of the delegation told. They further said that during meetings with the Chinese officials, they witnessed special enthusiasm for Pakistan-China economic cooperation particularly, the CPEC.