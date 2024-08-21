AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 8.32 (6.33%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.59%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.48%)
DCL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
DFML 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
FFBL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.62%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
NBP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (8.2%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 112.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
PRL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.89%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 52.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,709 Increased By 111.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 77,746 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.38%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-21

Alhamra launches revolutionary theatre festival

Safdar Rasheed Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, is taking a transformative step to promote and advance theatre arts in Pakistan. In an innovative move, Alhamra is launching a Theatre Festival across schools, colleges, and universities, aiming to reignite the golden era of theatre and nurture a new generation of artists.

While talking to the Business Recorder, Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid said that the Theatre Festival is an essential step in revitalizing the theatre scene. “Alhamra is dedicated to restoring the splendour of theatre by creating a platform for emerging talent. This festival is not only about performances; it’s about discovering and nurturing future actors, directors, writers, and producers who will carry the legacy of theatre forward,” she said.

The Theatre Festival is opening nationwide to all schools, colleges, and universities. Institutions interested in participating are encouraged to submit their scripts by August 31. This initiative demonstrates Alhamra’s commitment to fostering artistic talent at all educational levels, ensuring that Pakistan’s cultural fabric thrives she added.

Through this revolutionary festival, Alhamra aims to breathe new life into theatre, providing a stage for fresh voices and creative minds to shine while preserving and celebrating the rich tradition of Pakistani theatre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Alhamra Lahore Arts Council

Comments

200 characters

Alhamra launches revolutionary theatre festival

ME trade growth strategy mapped out

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

70pc serviced population does not pay power bills: ADB

Punjab power relief package funded solely by province: PM

Choice postings: FBR chief issues warning to officials exerting pressure

4G MiFi modem and WiFi modem: 11pc duty applicable on import

CPEC phase-2 projects: Preparation of concept papers for next five years sought

Tariff differential: KE could be allowed to claim mark-up at KIBOR+3.5pc if…

UK riots: one detained for spreading fake news in Lahore

Global moot highlights opportunities for growth, innovation in Islamic banking

Read more stories