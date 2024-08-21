Alhamra launches revolutionary theatre festival

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, is taking a transformative step to promote and advance theatre arts in Pakistan. In an innovative move, Alhamra is launching a Theatre Festival across schools, colleges, and universities, aiming to reignite the golden era of theatre and nurture a new generation of artists.

While talking to the Business Recorder, Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid said that the Theatre Festival is an essential step in revitalizing the theatre scene. “Alhamra is dedicated to restoring the splendour of theatre by creating a platform for emerging talent. This festival is not only about performances; it’s about discovering and nurturing future actors, directors, writers, and producers who will carry the legacy of theatre forward,” she said.

The Theatre Festival is opening nationwide to all schools, colleges, and universities. Institutions interested in participating are encouraged to submit their scripts by August 31. This initiative demonstrates Alhamra’s commitment to fostering artistic talent at all educational levels, ensuring that Pakistan’s cultural fabric thrives she added.

Through this revolutionary festival, Alhamra aims to breathe new life into theatre, providing a stage for fresh voices and creative minds to shine while preserving and celebrating the rich tradition of Pakistani theatre.

