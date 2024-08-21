Punjab CM gives away Rs58.6m prizes to position holders, teachers

LAHORE: Announcing the launch of a substantial scholarship programme with a budget of Rs 25 billion, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her deep admiration for the students who have excelled academically, making the country proud.

She made these remarks during a special ceremony organised here Tuesday, to honour top achievers from across Punjab.

The CM gave Rs 58.6 million prizes and certificates of appreciation to 138 position holders from nine educational boards in Punjab, along with their teachers, acknowledging their hard work and dedication. She also announced the revival of the laptop scheme, aimed at equipping students with essential tools for their academic journey.

The students were also presented with a guard of honour by a contingent of Punjab Police, marking the occasion with respect and recognition. The students responded to the chief minister’s arrival with enthusiastic applause.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said she was deeply moved while witnessing the students receiving the guard of honour, stating that the moment brought tears to her eyes due to the overwhelming emotions.

She also shared that despite facing hardships and legal battles, including time in jail, she did not shed tears, but the pride and achievements of the students had brought tears to her eyes.

The chief minister also announced that 61 buses will be provided to those tehsils that had no transport facility.

She further said that “position holder students are the crown of our heads.” She announced that milk will be provided in schools for students from nursery to fifth class.

She pointed out that among the position holders is a student of Danish School and Danish School is a plant planted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

She said “youth is the future of the country and we will improve education and there will be a clear change in the field of education. We will teach artificial intelligence to school students because there is a lot of demand for artificial intelligence in the world,” she said.

“The Punjab government has started bike programme for students and initially, 30,000 bikes will be given to the students,” Maryam Nawaz said.

