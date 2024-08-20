Sri Lankan shares end little changed

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares ended little changed on Tuesday, as a drop in healthcare stocks overshadowed gains in materials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.08% lower at 11,494.61.

Amana Takaful and Tess Agro were the top percentage losers in the benchmark index, falling nearly 10% each.

Industrial Asphalts and Samson International were the top percentage gainers, rising 33% and 12%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index fell to 21.2 million shares from 25.7 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to about 580.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.9 million) from 540 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 86.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 541.5 million rupees, the data showed.