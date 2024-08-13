Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials, IT gain

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, led by gains in financial and information technology stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.31% higher at 11,347.41, gaining for third straight session.

Nation Lanka Finance and Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, jumping 50% and 33.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 16.9 million shares from 15 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 648.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.2 million) from 337.5 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 133.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 537.9 million rupees, the data showed.