Europe markets diverge at the open

PARIS: European stock markets fluctuated in opening deals on Tuesday as investors wait for a key speech from US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell later this week.

London’s FTSE 100 index retreated by 0.2 percent to 8,341.89 points.

The Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.2 percent to 7,512.95 points while the Frankfurt DAX gained 0.3 percent to 18,468.92.

Traders are keenly awaiting Powell’s remarks on Friday at the symposium of global central bank chiefs in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he could give fresh signals about a widely expected interest-rate cut in September.