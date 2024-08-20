AGL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.89%)
AIRLINK 140.57 Increased By ▲ 9.09 (6.91%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DCL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.84%)
DGKC 76.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
FCCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.81%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.89%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
NBP 45.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.64%)
OGDC 132.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.46%)
PIBTL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
PPL 111.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
PRL 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.07%)
PTC 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 55.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.34%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TOMCL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.24%)
TPLP 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
TRG 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,645 Increased By 47.9 (0.19%)
KSE100 77,731 Decreased By -99.7 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,789 Decreased By -88.2 (-0.35%)
Europe markets diverge at the open

AFP Published 20 Aug, 2024 12:24pm

PARIS: European stock markets fluctuated in opening deals on Tuesday as investors wait for a key speech from US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell later this week.

London’s FTSE 100 index retreated by 0.2 percent to 8,341.89 points.

The Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.2 percent to 7,512.95 points while the Frankfurt DAX gained 0.3 percent to 18,468.92.

Europe’s STOXX 600 clocks best week in 3 months

Traders are keenly awaiting Powell’s remarks on Friday at the symposium of global central bank chiefs in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he could give fresh signals about a widely expected interest-rate cut in September.

European stock markets

