AGL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
AIRLINK 140.40 Increased By ▲ 8.92 (6.78%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.4%)
DFML 41.35 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.96%)
DGKC 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.85%)
FCCL 20.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFBL 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
FFL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
HUBC 149.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
HUMNL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
MLCF 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
NBP 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.62%)
OGDC 132.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
PAEL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 111.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.98%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 56.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.81%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
TOMCL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TREET 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
TRG 52.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,181 Decreased By -3.6 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,642 Increased By 44.6 (0.17%)
KSE100 77,762 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 24,800 Decreased By -76.8 (-0.31%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-08-20

Chinese, Philippine ships collide near hotspot South China Sea reef

AFP Published August 20, 2024 Updated August 20, 2024 07:56am

BEIJING: Philippine ships sustained serious damage Monday in pre-dawn collisions with Chinese vessels near a disputed reef, Manila’s coast guard said, as Beijing steps up efforts to push its claims in the South China Sea.

China and the Philippines have had repeated confrontations in the waters in recent months, including around a warship grounded years ago by Manila on the contested Second Thomas Shoal that hosts a garrison. Beijing has continued to press its claims to almost the entire South China Sea despite an international tribunal ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

On Monday both countries said that their coast guard ships had collided near the disputed Sabina Shoal, located 140 kilometres (86 miles) west of the Philippine island of Palawan and about 1,200 kilometres from Hainan island, the closest Chinese landmass.

Manila said it was the first hostile action by Beijing against it near Sabina, where both sides have stationed coast guard vessels in recent months and where the Philippines fears China is about to build an artificial island.

China Philippine South China Sea Chinese ship Philippine ship

Comments

200 characters

Chinese, Philippine ships collide near hotspot South China Sea reef

Investment in IT and agri sectors: Govt wants to reengage with Mashreq Bank: Aurangzeb

PM directs routing 50pc of public cargo thru Gwadar port

Units 1 & 2 of Bin Qasim: KE moves Nepra for extension, renewal of service life

MoC says taking efforts to bring down ACD to zero

Will Faiz turn approver in May 9 violence case?

Centre follows in Punjab’s footsteps: subsidy announced

PM reappoints Dr Mukhtar as HEC chairman after held responsible for ‘malaise’ by planning minister

Islamabad IT Park to help achieve $25bn IT export goal: PM

150MW solar projects: KE receives lowest tariff bid

Tax collection under Finance Act 2024: KTBA urges FBR to clarify new amendments

Read more stories