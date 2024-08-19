Aug 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf bourses end mixed on US rate-cut hopes, weak oil demand

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2024 06:40pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Monday on rising expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut next month, and amid weak oil demand.

Federal Reserve members Mary Daly and Austan Goolsbee, in interviews on Sunday, flagged the possibility of easing in September, while minutes of the last policy meeting due this week should underline the dovish outlook.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks in Jackson Hole on Friday and investors assume he will acknowledge the case for a cut.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions, as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 1.2% and Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries closing 2.2% higher.

Separately, Saudi Arabian perfumer Al Majed For Oud plans to float a 30% stake on the local bourse, the company said on Monday, adding to a growing number of firms in the Gulf opting for a public listing.

Gulf markets extend gains on US rate-cut hopes

The Qatari index finished 0.2% higher, led by a 2.8% rise in telecoms firm Ooredoo.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.2%.

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.1%, hit by a 1% fall in top lender Emirates NBD.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - eased, with Brent holding below $80 as concern over demand in top oil importer China weighed on market sentiment.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 0.5%, weighed down by a 0.9% fall in Commercial International Bank.

----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     gained 0.4% to 12,023
 ABU DHABI        rose 0.2% to 9,305
 DUBAI            eased 0.1% to 4,238
 QATAR            gained 0.2% to 10,156
 EGYPT            down 0.5% to 29,320
 BAHRAIN          dropped 0.4% to 1,936
 OMAN             lost 0.4% to 4,673
 KUWAIT           down 0.1% to 7,757
----------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Gulf bourses end mixed on US rate-cut hopes, weak oil demand

Pakistan’s REER index increases to 101.5 in July 2024

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Chakwal Spinning to set up data centre, cloud operations in Pakistan

Last two years worse in Pakistan’s economic history: Atif Mian

Pakistan confirms mpox case is not new strain

Punjab govt’s electricity subsidy should be appreciated by all, says Atta Tarar

Pakistan Oilfields announces significant hydrocarbon find in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

KSE-100 falls below 78,000 as investors hunt for triggers

YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa returns home: lawyer

SC bars IHC from further proceedings in audio leaks case

Read more stories