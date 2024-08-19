AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-08-19

Climate activists block cruise ship arriving in Amsterdam

AFP Published 19 Aug, 2024 03:20am

THE HAGUE: Environmental activists tied themselves to a lock on Sunday at the Port of Amsterdam to prevent the arrival of a cruise ship, according to the port and the climate group.

The action was carried out by Extinction Rebellion, who have called for an end to the highly polluting vessels in the Dutch capital.

“Oil kills, stop cruise ships”, the activists spray-painted on the doors of the lock they had tied themselves to, according to footage broadcast live online on their video stream, XRTV.

Carlijn van Essen, a spokeswoman for the Port of Amsterdam, told AFP that the activists were at two locks in the huge IJmuiden complex, northwest of the capital.

The action is blocking the passage of the “Serenade of the Seas” cruise ship with a thousand cabins, which was en route to Amsterdam, she said. An oil tanker was also blocked.

A week ago, 2,000 passengers from a cruise ship had to be evacuated by bus after similar action, Dutch public media NOS reported.

Extinction Rebellion became notorious for direct action protests such as shutting down bridges over the Thames river in London, but has largely shifted focus from mass civil disobedience to building an inclusive grassroots movement.

According to a study by the NGO Transport and Environment, cruise ships sailing in European waters in 2022 emitted more than eight million tonnes of CO2 — the equivalent of 50,000 Paris to New York flights.

Amsterdam Climate activists

Comments

200 characters

Climate activists block cruise ship arriving in Amsterdam

Rs45bn granted from Punjab budget to give relief: Marriyum

Power theft: PM asks provinces to support Discos

KP PA proceedings adjourned till 26th

Use of VPNs slowed down internet: govt

22 die; roads washed away, crops destroyed

SCA approaches PM against rising tractor prices

SC delists election tribunal case

Governor urges CM to offer Punjab-like power bill relief

President for enhancing national forest coverage

Trade with Russia: SBP asked to streamline transaction settlement

Read more stories