IBA-ADRIC hosts seminar on ‘Pakistan’s ADR Renaissance’

KARACHI: Alternative Dispute Resolution International Centre (ADRIC), Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, in collaboration with the Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP), US Department of Commerce successfully hosted a seminar titled ‘Pakistan’s ADR Renaissance’, at the City Campus.

The event brought together distinguished legal experts, representatives from International ADR Centres, and key stakeholders to discuss the future of dispute resolution in Pakistan with a focus on mediation.

Director IBA-CEE and SIMI Accredited Mediator, Kamran Bilgrami, delivered the welcome address, setting the stage for an engaging session. He introduced IBA-ADRIC, and its initiatives, and expressed his gratitude towards Keynote Speakers: Senior Puisne Justice, Supreme Court of Pakistan, Syed Mansoor Ali Shah; Chief Justice, Sindh High Court, Muhammad Shafi Siddique; Justice, Lahore High Court, Jawad Hassan; and Justice, Islamabad High Court, Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

Executive Director IBA, Dr. S Akbar Zaidi delivered the executive address, offering encouragement and acknowledging the advancements IBA has made in ADR and its promotion in Pakistan. He emphasized that collaboration remains a central theme for IBA, and the Institute is committed to continuing its involvement in collaborative initiatives.

