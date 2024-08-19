City’s trade bodies support Aug 28 strike call

KARACHI: The city’s major trade bodies have announced participation in a nationwide shutter-down strike on August 28 to resent the higher taxes, costlier fuel oil and electricity.

Traders also aim to accentuate the strike as a protest against ‘trader-friendly schemes’, excessive profiteering of Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and the exploitation by K-Electric (KE), besides heavy taxation and inflation.

Announcement about the strike was pronounced at a joint press conference on Saturday by Rizwan Irfan, President of Karachi Electronics Dealers Association; Atiq Mir, President of All Karachi Tajir Ittehad; Jameel Paracha, Chairman of Sindh Tajir Ittehad; Sharjeel Goplani, President of Karachi Timber Market, City Traders Alliance

and other prominent trade leaders.

During the press conference, the traders expressed their frustration over the government’s refusal to address their concerns. They rejected controversial trader-friendly schemes and the unchecked profiteering by the IPPs. The traders also condemned the government’s refusal to provide them relief from oppressive electricity bills.

Atiq Mir stated that despite repeated demands, the government has failed to heed the traders’ requests, highlighting that many traders are being forced to sell personal assets just to pay their bills.

The majority of markets in Karachi are now subject to a monthly advance income tax of Rs60,000, which he questioned as how traders, who are already struggling to pay exorbitant utility bills, will be able to afford this additional taxation.

Rizwan Irfan added that Karachi, as a city contributing the highest taxes in the country, has been unfairly labelled as a hub of tax evasion. He emphasised that traders will not accept being treated as criminals.

Mahmood Hamid criticised the government for shielding the corrupt practices of IPPs while imposing an annual income tax of Rs720,000 on traders, a sum they cannot afford to pay.

Jameel Paracha warned the government not to underestimate the traders’ strength, stating that they will not bow to any form of pressure.

Sharjeel Goplani accused the government of following IMF directives and ignoring the country’s economic realities, leading Pakistan toward potential default.

The traders also expressed outrage over the imposition of withholding taxes on basic necessities such as lentils and baby formula. Rauf Ibrahim stated that these taxes are pushing people towards starvation and depriving children of essential nutrition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024