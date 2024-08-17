AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-17

Sikh woman, son rescued: Minister, CPO present details of operation

Press Release Published August 17, 2024 Updated August 17, 2024 07:20am

FAISALABAD: Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, along with Faisalabad CPO Kamran Adil, held a press conference at the Police Lines Faisalabad to present details of the operation carried out in response to the information about a Sikh woman being illegally detained in the D-Type Colony area.

During the press conference, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora stated that upon receiving the information, the police acted swiftly, and under the leadership of ASP and SSP Investigation, the mother and son were successfully rescued. He praised the police’s role and assured that justice would be served for the girl and legal action would be taken against those involved.

He further mentioned that just three days ago, National Minority Day was celebrated, and providing protection to minorities in Punjab is the chief minister’s top priority. The chief minister emphasised in his speech that minorities are a crown on his head. Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted that negative propaganda is often made regarding minority rights in Pakistan, whereas the reality is that the Constitution provides rights to minorities, and the Punjab government is committed to safeguarding these rights.

Commending the role of the media, he said that the media raises its voice to support religious minorities and participates in their joys. Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora also mentioned that bloggers are hired to defame Pakistan on an international level by spreading false propaganda about extremism and the alleged insecurity of minorities.

Concluding the conference, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora stated that we should not indulge in divisions based on religion, ethnicity, or province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab police CPO Faisalabad rescue operation Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora Kamran Adil Sikh woman

