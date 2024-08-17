AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,204 Decreased By -11 (-0.13%)
BR30 25,651 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.13%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 17, 2024
Markets Print 2024-08-17

IT powers Indian shares to first weekly gain in three weeks

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2024 07:54am

BENGALURU: Indian shares snapped a two-week losing streak on Friday led by information technology stocks, after firm US economic data allayed fears of a recession in the world’s largest economy, boosting risk appetite globally.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.65% higher at 24,541.15 and posted 0.7% weekly gain.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 1.68% to 80,436.84 and was 0.9% higher for the week.

The Nifty posted its best session since July 26, while Sensex logged biggest single-day gain in over two months.

“Valuation concerns and US recession fears are not new to Indian markets, which are likely to demonstrate resilience on strong domestic inflows and easing US growth worries,” said Santosh Pandey, president and head of Nuvama Professional Clients Group (PCG).

All the 13 major sectors logged gains on Friday, with the IT index advancing 2.89%.

