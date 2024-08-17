AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
‘Al-Qadir Trust scam’: IK sisters seek withdrawal of CJP’s remarks in Monal restaurant case

Terence J Sigamony Published 17 Aug, 2024 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sisters have written to Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to withdraw observations regarding Al-Qadir Trust scam made in the case of Monal Restaurant shifting from Margalla Hills National Park.

Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, real sisters of founding chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, who is presently confined in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, on Friday, wrote a letter to CJP Faez expressing reservation over his remarks regarding 190 million UK Pounds case.

They wrote; “Through a tweet (presently X App) by journalist of Maryum Nawaz Khan it has been brought in our knowledge that you have passed comments about pending case of our brother Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi regarding 190 million UK Pounds (Al Qadir Trust Case). Although the said Wildlife Department (Monal) case has no nexus with 190 million UK Pounds case; however, due to your observation it would badly effect the trial of the case.

They stated: “The observations clearly showed your mindset whereby it can clearly be asserted that you are not only prejudice against our brother Imran Ahmed but you also disclosed your mind regarding the said case which is pending before trial court.

Aleema and Uzma said: “Although different cases are pending adjudication before the Court whereby ours brother categorically stated at various time and expressed misconduct of your good office. And it have been requested by Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi that you should not hear the case wherein he is party. However, you are committed misconduct in pursuance of the above said notification, and you are otherwise prejudice against our brother and we can’t expect any kind of justice from bench in which you would a part thereof.

They submitted that the observations given by him (CJP) in case of Wildlife (Monal case) be withdrawn. They asked the chief justice that he should not be part of any case in which their brother is party. “Further we reserved our right to initiate the proceeding before Hon’ble Supreme Judicial Council for the misconduct you are committing,” the letter concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

