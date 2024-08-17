KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 16, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,045.31 High: 78,619.18 Low: 78,041.08 Net Change: 60.67 Volume (000): 206,701 Value (000): 8,765,263 Makt Cap (000) 2,444,163,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,590.54 NET CH (-) 543.06 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,383.73 NET CH (+) 163.49 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,021.39 NET CH (-) 45.39 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,928.50 NET CH (+) 163.39 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,044.99 NET CH (-) 39.40 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,055.09 NET CH (-) 42.80 ------------------------------------ As on: 16- AUGUST-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024