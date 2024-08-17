Markets Print 2024-08-17
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 16, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 16, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,045.31
High: 78,619.18
Low: 78,041.08
Net Change: 60.67
Volume (000): 206,701
Value (000): 8,765,263
Makt Cap (000) 2,444,163,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,590.54
NET CH (-) 543.06
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,383.73
NET CH (+) 163.49
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,021.39
NET CH (-) 45.39
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,928.50
NET CH (+) 163.39
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,044.99
NET CH (-) 39.40
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,055.09
NET CH (-) 42.80
------------------------------------
As on: 16- AUGUST-2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments