Pakistan Print 2024-08-16

Recovery of Adeel Bhatti: LHC adjourns proceedings till 20th

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2024 06:56am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday adjourned to August 20 the proceedings in a petition filed for recovery of a PTI social media activist Adeel Bhatti after police sought time to wait for the forensic report.

Earlier, a police official appeared before the court and told the court that the video clips has been sent for forensic. The petitioner’s counsel contended that the police could identify the persons in videos. The police official, however, said numbers of the vehicles could not be identified hence the videos were sent for forensic.

The court accordingly adjourned the proceedings till August 20 to await the forensic report. The petition was filed by Muhammad Atta, father of the detenue.

