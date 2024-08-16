AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-16

Dr Hamid made new Member Inland Revenue Policy

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2024 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed a seasoned tax official of the Inland Revenue Service Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar as new Member Inland Revenue (IR) Policy.

In this regard, the Federal Board of Revenue has posted this grade-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service as Member IR policy.

An outstanding officer of FBR, Sarwar also worked with an international donor agency.

According to a notification issued by FBR, BS 21 officer of IRS Hamid Ateeq Sarwar has been posted as Member IR policy on his return from deputation.

In 2018, the FBR has appointed Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar Member (FATE) FBR as Member Inland Revenue Policy. Dr. Hamid Ateeq Sarwar.

Later, the top tax official joined the UK government department for international development as an advisor Revenue. Meanwhile, incumbent Member IR policy Amna Fiaz Bhatti has been posted on Commissioner IR Appeal. Furthermore, Masood Aslam has been posted as Commissioner Appeal II from Commissioner Appeal-I.

